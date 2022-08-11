New Omicron sub-variant detected in majority of samples analysed: LNJP study

A new Omicron sub-variant has been detected in the majority of samples taken from Covid patients in Delhi as part of a study at the LNJP Hospital in Delhi.





A senior official of the hospital on Thursday said the samples of these patients were sent for genome sequencing and analysed this week.



More than half of these samples have been detected with the new sub-variant BA 2.75 of Omicron, he said.



Doctors at the 2,000-bed LNJP Hospital, the largest under the Delhi government, has been the mainstay of the capital's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic since its outbreak here in March 2020.



Doctors at the hospital, however, said cases in which these sub-variant was detected, the severity is less and patients are recovering faster, within five-seven days.