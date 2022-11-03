New Omicron variants not causing significant rise in hospitalisations: Experts

She, however, stressed that vaccination against coronavirus was still important.



"One should be careful so that the risk of infecting others decreases," she said.



As per the state health department, 17 per cent more COVID-19 cases were recorded during October 10 to 16 against the preceding week (October 3-9). The rise was noticed mainly in Thane, Raigad and Mumbai, all densely-populated districts.



The department had also cautioned that coronavirus cases could rise during winter and the festive season, citing new variants which have greater immune evasive ability.



Dr Vasanthapuram Ravi, Virologist, Head, R&D, TATA Medical and Diagnostics (and Chairman of Karnataka Genomic Surveillance Committee) said the new strain of virus and the disease genotype were no different from Omicron in terms of severity and asymptomatic status.



"It is a hybrid of two Omicron variants, 3.75 and BJ1, due to which it has a novel mutation in the spike proteins which makes it escape the antibodies generated by vaccines. This is why it is causing infections even in vaccinated people," he said.



But there is not much to worry due to its lessened severity though testing is still important, he added.



If a patient tests positive for Omicron, he or she can get treatment for Omicron infection, Dr Ravi said.



But if the test is negative for Omicron (despite symptoms) then one needs to immediately consult a physician in case there is a presence of a new variant or another virus like flu virus or RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), he added.



The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), in a statement, said it was keeping a close watch on the emergence and evolution of XBB and XBB.1 and any new sub-lineages.