New studies show that SARS CoV2 emerged from live animal market in China’s Wuhan

The researchers swabbed walls, floors and other surfaces inside the market, as well as meat still in freezers and refrigerators. They caught mice, stray cats and dogs around the market to test them, while also testing the contents of the sewers outside. The researchers then analysed the samples for genetic traces of coronaviruses that may have been shed by people or animals.

Although the Chinese researchers conducted their study over two years ago, it was not until last week that they had publicly shared the results. They concluded that the Huanan market samples included two evolutionary branches of the virus, known as lineages A and B, both of which had been circulating in early Covid cases in China.

The results came as a surprise because earlier the only Covid cases linked to the market appeared to be Lineage B. And because Lineage B seemed to have evolved after Lineage A, some researchers suggested that the virus arrived at the market only after spreading around Wuhan.

Although the Huanan market was an early object of suspicion, by the spring of 2020, senior members of the Donald Trump administration were promoting the idea that the new coronavirus had been leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a coronavirus laboratory located eight miles away on the other side of the Yangtze River. The researchers there have denied that Coronavirus spread due to a leak from the lab.

In January 2021, experts chosen by the World Health Organisation had travelled to China and they released a report in March 2021 that contained previously undisclosed details about the market. They noted, for example, that 10 stalls in the southwest corner of the market sold live animals. The report also noted that 69 environmental samples collected from the market by the Chinese officials had turned up positive for SARS-CoV-2. But the frozen meat and live animals had all tested negative.

The WHO experts had also identified 164 cases of Covid-19 in Wuhan over the course of December 2019. Worobey and his colleagues used mapping tools to estimate the locations of 156 of those cases and it was revealed that the highest density of December cases was centered around the market. The researchers reconstructed the floor plan and they found that several cases were clustered around where the live animals were sold.