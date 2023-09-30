New study finds brain-based treatment of chronic back pain

Pain reprocessing therapy (PRT), which teaches people to perceive pain signals sent to the brain as less threatening, helps in the treatment of chronic pain, according to a new study.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open journal, examined the critical connection between the brain and pain for treating chronic pain and found that after PRT, patients reported reduced back pain intensity.

"Our study shows that discussing pain attributions with patients and helping them understand that pain is often 'in the brain' can help reduce it," said Yoni Ashar, PhD, assistant professor at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

To study the effects of pain attributions, researchers enrolled over 150 adults experiencing moderately severe chronic back pain in a randomised trial to receive PRT and found two-thirds of people treated with PRT reported being pain-free or nearly so after treatment, compared to only 20 per cent of placebo controls.