Omicron BF.7 threat: Experts urge people to follow Covid protocol

"We will wait for the government to share any modified guidelines but until then, we need to diligently follow the protocols -- maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, frequent handwashing and completing the course of vaccination. Furthermore, elderly people, pregnant women, children, infants and those with chronic disorders like diabetes, hypertension, cancer, immunosuppressive disorders should stringently follow the protocols as they are at a very high risk," he added.



Aditya Chowti, Senior Consultant -- Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, said that based on certain cases that we have seen in the recent past, there seems to be a newer sub-variant of the Omicron virus.



"However, we are seeing that the sub-variant does not seem to be causing any deadly conditions. Nevertheless, it is more contagious than before, which means it can spread among the infected people faster. So, it is imperative that we follow certain basic Covid norms," he says.



It is important to be careful in the public places since we do see that people have become a little careless as many of the norms and the rules that are put forth during Covid-19 have been lifted. So, it is now important that we at least follow the basic measures, Chowti says.



Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD and Consultant -- Pulmonology, Lung Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, says, "The BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are sub-lineage of BA.5 and they don't pose a huge amount of risk at this point in time. We expect the XBB variant isolated largely in Singapore has shown in the lab test, a degree of antibody resistance. The concern is about some parts of the viral genome being linked to the Delta variant."