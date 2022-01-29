Omicron drives US deaths higher than in delta wave

He just wasn't sure it was the right thing to do ó yet,î said Todd Culotta, who got his shots during the summer.

At one urban hospital in Kansas, 50 COVID-19 patients have died this month and more than 200 are being treated.

University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, posted a video from its morgue showing bagged bodies in a refrigeration unit and a worker marking one white body bag with the word ìCOVID.î

This is real, said Ciara Wright, the hospital's decedent affairs coordinator.

Our concerns are, Are the funeral homes going to come fast enough?' We do have access to a refrigerated truck. We don't want to use it if we don't have to.

Dr. Katie Dennis, a pathologist who does autopsies for the health system, said the morgue has been at or above capacity almost every day in January, ìwhich is definitely unusual.î

With more than 878,000 deaths, the United States has the largest COVID-19 toll of any nation.

During the coming week, almost every US state will see a faster increase in deaths, although deaths have peaked in a few states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Maryland, Alaska and Georgia, according to the COVID-19 Forecast Hub.

New hospital admissions have started to fall for all age groups, according to CDC data, and a drop in deaths is expected to follow.

In a pre-pandemic world, during some flu seasons, we see 10,000 or 15,000 deaths. We see that in the course of a week sometimes with COVID," said Nicholas Reich, who aggregates coronavirus projections for the hub in collaboration with the CDC.

The toll and the sadness and suffering is staggering and very humbling,î said Reich, a professor of biostatistics at University of Massachusetts, Amherst.