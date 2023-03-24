Omicron sub-lineage continues to be predominant variant, 349 samples of XBB1.16 detected

The other predominant Omicron variant in the country is XBB.1.5 presently. Total 196 samples of this variant have been found in last three months. Total samples of this variant were 46 in January, which rose to 103 in February and in March, it came down to 47 in genome sequencing.



However, the ministry has said that there is no evidence of increase in the ratio of hospitalisation or mortality due to this variant in the country.