Omicron survives much longer on plastic, skin than earlier coronavirus variants: Study

"The high environmental stability of these VOCs could increase the risk of contact transmission and contribute to their spread," the authors of study said.



"This study showed that Omicron has the highest environmental stability among VOCs, which might be one of the factors that have allowed the variant to replace the Delta variant and spread rapidly," they said.



The study shows on plastic surfaces, average survival times of the original strain and the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants were 56 hours, 191.3 hours, 156.6 hours, 59.3 hours, and 114 hours, respectively.



That compared to 193.5 hours for the Omicron variant, according to the researchers.