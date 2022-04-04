Omicron variant less severe than Delta for children younger than 5 years: Study

"However, because there are so many more children infected, our hospitals were affected over the winter months by an influx of young children," Davis said.



The team analysed the electronic health records of more than 651,640 children in the US, including over 22,772 children infected with the Omicron variant and more than 66,000 children infected with Delta.



The study also compared the records of more than 10,000 children immediately before the detection of Omicron in the US, but when Delta was still predominant.



The researchers noted that children younger than five years are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines and have a low rate of previous SARS-CoV-2 infections, which also limits their pre-existing immunity.