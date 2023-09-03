One-year-olds' screen time may lead to developmental delays, study finds

The amount of screen time spent by one-year-olds may increase the risk of developmental delays, according to a study.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, showed that for children aged two, increased screen time when aged one was associated with developmental delays in all domains apart from gross motor skills.

By the age of four however, increased screen time was associated with developmental delays in only the communication and problem-solving domains.

"The differing levels of developmental delays in the domains, and the absence of any detected delay in some of them at each stage of life examined, suggests that the domains should be considered separately in future discussions of the association between screen time and child development," said epidemiologist Taku Obara, at Tohoku University in Japan.