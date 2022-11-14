Over 1.5 million people had missed or delayed TB diagnosis in 2020 due to Covid: Study

"While we look to build back and mitigate the impact COVID-19 has had on those with TB, it's vital that we focus on those most in need; not just out of a duty to address these inequalities, but to have any hope of ending TB," McQuaid said.



As many as 195,449 (nearly two lakh) children below the age of 15 years, 1,126,133 (over 11.2 lakh) adults aged 15 to 64 years old and 235,402 (2.3 lakh) older individuals aged 65 years or older had a missed or delayed diagnosis of TB in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 disruptions, they said.



These figures include 511,546 (5.1 lakh) women and 863,916 (8.6 lakh) men.



The researchers modelled trends in TB case reporting to the World Health Organisation (WHO) for 45 high-burden countries between 2013 and 2019. Predictions for 2020 using these models were then compared to actual observations in the same year.



Although the study found no evidence for systemic disparity in risk by age or sex on a global scale, when broken down by country, setting-specific inequalities were revealed.



For example, in over half of countries (57.1 per cent) analysed, children were at a greater risk of having their TB diagnosis delayed or missed due to COVID-19 than adults, the researchers said.



In almost half of countries, sex was predicted to be an influential risk factor. Men, for example, were found to be particularly susceptible to missed or delayed diagnoses in the WHO region of the Americas (namely Peru and Brazil), they said.