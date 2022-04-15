Over 50% global population yearly affected by headache disorder: Study

Further, the studies also indicated that about 15.8 per cent of the world's population have a headache on any given day, and almost half of those individuals report a migraine (7 per cent).



"We found that the prevalence of headache disorders remains high worldwide and the burden of different types may impact many. We should endeavour to reduce this burden through prevention and better treatment," said lead author Lars Jacob Stovner.



Headaches were more common in females than males, most markedly for migraines (17 per cent in females compared to 8.6 per cent in males) and headaches for 15 or more days per month (6 per cent in females compared to 2.9 per cent in males).