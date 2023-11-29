Over 6 hours of sedentary time daily may double fibroid risk in women

Clocking up six or more hours of sedentary leisure time every day may double a woman's risk of uterine fibroids before she's gone through the menopause, warned a study.

The risk of these benign -- but potentially large and painful -- womb growths seems to rise in tandem with the amount of time spent sitting or lying down during the day, showed the findings published in the open access journal BMJ Open.

Uterine fibroids are the most common benign tumours in women of childbearing age, varying in prevalence from 4.5 per cent to 69 per cent.

These growths may not produce any symptoms, but they may also be associated with abnormal bleeding, pelvic and abdominal pain, and infertility, among other things.

"This cross-sectional study, based on the natural population, showed that (sedentary leisure time) has a linear positive correlation with (uterine fibroids), indicating that (it) may be an independent risk factor," said the researchers from Kunming Medical University in China.

Sedentary behaviour is associated with tumours that rely on the female hormone oestrogen, such as endometrial, ovarian, and breast cancers; uterine fibroids are also fueled by oestrogen.