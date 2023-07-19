Parkinson's may quietly progress undetected for years: Study

Parkinson's may progress quietly but insidiously for many years before the neurodegenerative disease is diagnosed, according to a study conducted in mice.

The research, published recently in the journal Nature Communications, sheds new light on the surprising resilience of the brain during the asymptomatic period of Parkinson's.

The researchers from the University of Montreal in Canada demonstrated that movement circuits in the brains of mice are insensitive to an almost total loss of active secretion of dopamine, a chemical messenger recognised for its importance in movement.

In Parkinson's disease, dopamine levels in the brain drop inexorably, they said.