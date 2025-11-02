Pathogens found in 11.1% patient samples in 2025: ICMR surveillance report

Pathogens were detected in 11.1 per cent of the 4.5 lakh patient samples tested this year by the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research’s) nationwide laboratory network, indicating a marginal but notable rise in infectious disease activity across India.

The detection rate increased from 10.7 per cent in January–March 2025 to 11.5 per cent in April–June 2025, the latest ICMR surveillance bulletin noted. Officials said that although the increase is modest, it highlights the need for strengthened seasonal surveillance and preparedness.

“This may not appear large, but it should not be underestimated,” a senior scientist associated with the virus surveillance programme said, calling the rise a “warning signal for seasonal diseases and emerging infections.”

Key pathogens detected

ICMR’s VRDL (Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory) network identified the top five pathogens circulating during the first half of 2025:

Influenza-A — acute respiratory infection (ARI)/SARI cases

Dengue virus — acute fever and haemorrhagic fever cases

Hepatitis-A — jaundice cases

Norovirus — acute diarrhoeal outbreaks

Herpes simplex virus — acute encephalitis syndrome cases

These infections are consistent with seasonal transmission patterns, ICMR said.