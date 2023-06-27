PCOS may double risk of ovarian cancer after menopause: Study

Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) who have been through the menopause are more than twice as likely to be diagnosed with ovarian cancer, according to a study.

Presenting the study at the ongoing annual meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) in Copenhagen on Monday, the researchers called for increased awareness when managing the health of patients with PCOS, which affects an estimated one in ten women globally.

The research, also published in the International Journal of Cancer, did not examine why postmenopausal women were more likely to develop ovarian cancer.