Pfizer says Covid shot 80% effective in young kids

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have said that preliminary clinical data showed their three-dose Covid-19 vaccine regimen was 80 per cent effective for children aged between 6 months to 5-years-old at preventing illness during the Omicron wave.



The vaccine was found to elicit a strong immune response following a third dose, and was well tolerated by the kids with a majority of the side effects mild to moderate, Xinhua news agency quoted the companies as saying on Monday.