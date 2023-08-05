Poor lifestyle leading to high BP: Expert

Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) Director, Subash Giri listing a wide range of issues that result in high blood pressure, or hypertension, especially among women, emphasised that the need of the hour is to focus on physical exercise, and a change in dietary habits and lifestyle.

In an interaction with IANS, Giri said: "Blood pressure symptoms are common whether it is man or woman. There is hardly any difference on that. Usually people will start having headache, heaviness in the head in the early morning hours. This is a common symptom which we find. Additionally, there is sometimes swelling of the body, increase in weight. Some people start having chest pain also.

"Even without a symptom, the blood pressure can be higher in a person. So, we recommend, at certain age, one should regularly get their blood pressure checked. Beyond 40 years, men or women both should go for a full body checkup once in a year."

Citing the causes leading to high blood pressure among women, Giri said: "The blood pressure problem is increasing in our society. There are several reasons. One is the stagnation of females at the home and lesser manual work for them is more contributing blood pressure. Earlier, women used to do lot of manual work in the home, now many of the things have mechanised. There are also changes of diet and lifestyle."