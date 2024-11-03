Pregnancy diabetes linked to household air pollution—from cooking
Often called a ‘disease of affluence’, this point of onset belies the stereotype, as less ‘clean’ cooking fuels used by poorer, more traditional households provoke it. Could poor AQI do this too?
As north India reels under heavy air pollution, a new study showed that the use of solid fuels like coal, crop residue and wood for cooking and heating can significantly raise the risk of gestational diabetes — onset in pregnancy.
Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) is a common complication during pregnancy. Women with GDM are likely to be at an increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, and a future risk of diabetes. Children born of such pregnancies also run a long-term risk of childhood obesity and type 2 diabetes.
The study, led by researchers from Zunyi Medical University in China, included 4,338 women, with a mean age of 27 years. Of these, 302 women had GDM. Pregnant women using solid fuels for heating had a higher risk of GDM than those using clean energy.
The results, published in the journal Scientific Reports, showed that expecting mothers with GDM had a higher prenatal BMI as well. They also showed significant differences in physical activity and sleep duration, compared to pregnant women without GDM.
“Our study showed that household solid-fuel usage increases the susceptibility to GDM. This presents a new perspective on the adverse effects of household air pollution on pregnant women,” the researchers said.
However, leading a healthy lifestyle showed profound differences.
When a healthy lifestyle was included, with proper diet, adequate sleep and normal weight, the incidence rate of GDM decreased.
Higher consumption of vegetables and fruits with proper vitamin D supplementation also helped reduce the risk of GDM.
“This suggests that adherence to a healthy lifestyle may reduce the risk of GDM in pregnant women exposed to household air pollution,” the researchers said.
The study comes out just as air quality in the national capital has deteriorated to severe and extremely poor levels in the past few days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday, 3 November, with a thick smog engulfing the capital.
