Pregnancy diabetes linked to household air pollution—from cooking

As north India reels under heavy air pollution, a new study showed that the use of solid fuels like coal, crop residue and wood for cooking and heating can significantly raise the risk of gestational diabetes — onset in pregnancy.

Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) is a common complication during pregnancy. Women with GDM are likely to be at an increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, and a future risk of diabetes. Children born of such pregnancies also run a long-term risk of childhood obesity and type 2 diabetes.

The study, led by researchers from Zunyi Medical University in China, included 4,338 women, with a mean age of 27 years. Of these, 302 women had GDM. Pregnant women using solid fuels for heating had a higher risk of GDM than those using clean energy.

The results, published in the journal Scientific Reports, showed that expecting mothers with GDM had a higher prenatal BMI as well. They also showed significant differences in physical activity and sleep duration, compared to pregnant women without GDM.

“Our study showed that household solid-fuel usage increases the susceptibility to GDM. This presents a new perspective on the adverse effects of household air pollution on pregnant women,” the researchers said.

However, leading a healthy lifestyle showed profound differences.