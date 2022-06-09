Psychiatrists warn parents about kids' mobile addiction

It has been found that though they are addicted to an alarming level, these children do not consider their behaviour a problem. In fact, even their parents do not react to their behaviour.



It is only when they develop mental/physical disorders, they are brought to the clinic.



"The number of children addicted to gaming might even be more as the parents only visit when these children become very violent. If such children are counselled on time, such issues can be resolved easily," he said.



The most worrisome fact about these games is that there is no end to it.



"If you clear one level, you are introduced to another challenge. This keeps the young people captivated round the clock, and they get socially alienated," he said.



Further elaborating on battle games, Tripathi said that in most of these games, after a certain stage, you are given a rank like 'Colonel', 'Brigadier', 'General', which acts as a motivator.



The young mind begins to think that he is getting powerful in the real world also. This illusion of power creates a negative impact on the mind of a child.