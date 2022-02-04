Quarantine rules for international passengers lifted in Kerala, colleges set to reopen

The Chief Minister, who after undergoing treatment in the US is presently in the UAE, will reach Kerala on Sunday.



Vijayan took part in the meeting from the UAE through online mode, which has now become the new norm in Kerala, included three cabinet meetings and a few other ones that he took part in, after he left the state.



Meanwhile, arriving international passengers who are symptomatic, have to undergo Covid-19 test followed by self-quarantine for seven days.



The need for conducting an RT-PCR test on the eighth day after arriving in the state from abroad has also been lifted.