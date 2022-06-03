Record 2 mn people in UK have long Covid: Survey

Of the estimated 2 million people with self-reported long Covid, 442,000 (22 per cent) first had (or suspected they had) Covid-19 less than 12 weeks previously, 1.4 million people (72 per cent) at least 12 weeks prior to their ongoing symptoms, 826,000 (42 per cent) at least one year previously and 376,000 (19 per cent) at least two years previously.



"We have seen cases of long Covid due to the Omicron BA.2 variant be at least as high as previous variants, despite not causing the same hospitalisation rate," said David Strain, Clinical Senior Lecturer and Honorary Consultant of the University of Exeter Medical School.