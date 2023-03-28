Rising Covid cases may lead to surge in hospitalisation, ICU stays: Doctors

"Currently, there is no increase in the hospitalisation so far as the Covid-19 new strain is concerned. But yes, if the number rises further, it might be a possibility that the burden comes to hospitalisation and oxygen demand and ICU stays can really increase," Rahul Sharma, Additional Director, Pulmonology and Critical Care, Fortis Hospital Noida, told IANS.



The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.19 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.39 per cent. Six deaths, one each from Chandigarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have also been reported in a span of 24 hours, and two were reconciled by Kerala.



In view of the rising cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held an emergency meeting to prepare the country in case of a relapse. The Union Health Ministry called for a nationwide mock drill across government hospitals on April 10 and 11 to tackle the rising cases.