Rising 'text-neck syndrome' accounts for 70% OPD visits

There has been a significant rise in "text-neck syndrome", especially among young adults, accounting for about 70 per cent of patients in the outpatient department (OPD), said Delhi doctors on Monday, on the occasion of World Spine Day.

World Spine Day is observed globally on 16 October to raise awareness about the importance of spine health. The theme of this year’s Spine Day is 'move your spine'.

According to doctors at Amrita Hospital Faridabad, exposure to long hours in front of screens, coupled with poor posture and inadequate ergonomics in the workplace, is causing the young adults to be susceptible to spine-related conditions like "text-neck syndrome".

The syndrome can be defined as where the neck muscles become strained and stiff, causing long-term spinal complexities, the experts said.

"Poor posture has become the most common cause of back and neck pain among our OPD patients. Remarkably, nearly 70 per cent of our OPD patients fall into this category. Poor screen etiquette is also a leading contributor to such pain. People often use their gadgets with their neck bent for prolonged periods, leading to a condition called 'text-neck syndrome'. Individuals between the ages of 25 and 45 are the most commonly affected by postural back pain," said Dr Tarun Suri, Head of Spine Surgery at Amrita Hospital Faridabad.