Russia registers nasal version of Sputnik V

Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya Center, had earlier told the agency that it will be efficient against the new Omicron coronavirus strain.



"Laboratory tests show the Sputnik V [coronavirus vaccine] protects against the Omicron (strain) in its ordinary injection form, and it will certainly be efficient in the nasal form," Gintsburg had said.



In October 2021, the Health Ministry had issued the authorisation to the Gamaleya Center for the second phase of clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine in the nasal spray form.