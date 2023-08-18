SC issues notice on PIL seeking action against doctors who do not prescribe generic medicines

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a PIL seeking disciplinary actions against doctors who fail to prescribe generic medicines.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra sought response from the Centre, all state governments, Ethics and Medical Registration Board (erstwhile Medical Council of India) and others in the matter.

Advocate K.C. Jain, the petitioner, apprised the bench that regulations emphasizing the importance of prescribing generic medicines, which were notified back in 2002, remain largely unimplemented in practice.

He said that the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette, and Ethics) Regulations, 2002, which highlight the significance of prescribing drugs by their generic names, exist solely within legal frameworks.