Scientists find new genetic risks for colon cancer

Researchers have found new genes that put people at higher risk for colon and rectal cancer, an advance that may aid efforts towards prevention and treatment of this prevalent malignancy.

The researchers from Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in the US conducted a large transcriptomic-wide association study (TWAS), along with an alternative approach called splicing-TWAS, to strengthen gene discovery.

TWAS is a genetic methodology that can be used to compare the genetic components of gene expression and those of a trait to determine if an association is present between the two components.

The study, published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, found that oncogenic roles for two previously unreported genes, TRPSI and METRNL, and confirmed cancer susceptibility with another recently reported gene, C14orfl66.

“In our study, we utilised new large RNA-seq data and employed the TWAS approach along with splicing-TWAS to enhance novel gene discovery," said the study’s senior author, Xingyi Guo, an associate professor of Medicine and of Biomedical Informatics.