Single-day rise of 2,151 fresh COVID-19 cases in India; highest in 5 months

India recorded a single-day rise of 2,151 new coronavirus cases, the highest in five months, while the active cases increased to 11,903, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

A total of 2,208 cases were recorded on October 28 last year. The COVID-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,848 with seven latest fatalities -- three reported by Maharashtra, one by Karnataka and three reconciled by Kerala.

According to the data updated at 8 am, the daily positivity was recorded at 1.51 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.53 per cent.