Steady decline in Covid due to hybrid immunity but virus here to stay: Experts

"A forgotten point needs to be emphasised: we are not taking 'long Covid' illnesses into account. Yet it is well known that a substantial proportion of infected people develop prolonged illnesses of varying severity. It is a major error for us to be ignoring that," Rath added.



While India and many parts of the world are witnessing very low Covid numbers, new Omicron subvariants have led to an increase in cases in the US, China, Australia and Europe recently.



On Thursday, for instance, China recorded over 10,500 new Covid cases - the highest daily total since April when the country shut down its largest city Shanghai to combat a wave there. Similarly, the daily average cases in many states in the US have increased by 6 percent from two weeks ago.