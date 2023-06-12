Strengthen immunisation capacities, focus on unvaccinated children: WHO to Southeast Asian countries

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday called for focused efforts to provide life-saving vaccines to nearly 4.6 million unvaccinated children in Southeast Asia as countries intensify efforts to equal or surpass pre-Covid vaccination coverage levels.

The number of unvaccinated or zero dose children more than doubled from 2 million in 2019 to 4.6 million in the region by 2021 despite efforts by countries to maintain or restore routine childhood immunisation, said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO, South-East Asia.

"We need to urgently address gaps and challenges aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic," Singh said.