Study links sedentary lifestyles with more Covid deaths

"The reality of this comparison should be quite eye-opening for many," said Dr Carl Lavie, Medical Director, Cardiac Rehabilitation and Prevention at the John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute.



"The only way to combat the asyndemic' we are experiencing is to promote healthy lifestyles and address the health needs of all, especially those in underserved communities who have been disproportionately impacted by poor outcomes related to chronic conditions and Covid-19," Lavie stressed.