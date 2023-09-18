Study reveals Indians have lower body image satisfaction and life fulfillment

Indians are less likely to embrace their body image, key to boost life satisfaction, finds a large international study, involving participants from 65 countries.

The research involving over 250 scientists across the world, led by a team from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), showed that having more positive body image is strongly associated with better psychological wellbeing and life satisfaction.

Published in the journal Body Image, the research included 56,968 participants in 65 nations.

It defined body appreciation as "accepting, holding favourable opinions toward, and respecting the body, while also rejecting media-promoted appearance ideals as the only form of human beauty".