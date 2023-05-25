TB vaccine may have protective effect against Alzheimer's: Study

Treatment with the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine—which prevents tuberculosis—is associated with a reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, according to a study.

The BCG vaccine has been found to offer multiple beneficial effects, and is currently a recommended therapy for non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer, the researchers said.

The team at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH), US followed 6,467 individuals for up to 15 years after they were diagnosed with non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

The group included 3,388 patients who underwent BCG vaccine treatment and 3,079 who served as controls, matched by factors such as age, sex, and medical co-morbidities.

During follow-up, the study published in the journal JAMA Network Open found that 202 patients in the BCG vaccine group and 262 in the control group developed Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.