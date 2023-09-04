Dark side of multivitamins: Excessive use may aid tumour growth, says study

Love to mindlessly pop multivitamin pills, without any proven deficiency? Beware, you may be at an increased risk of cancer, warns a study.

The study led by a team from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden showed that Vitamin C and other antioxidants stimulate the formation of new blood vessels in lung cancer tumours.

The discovery, published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation, corroborates the idea that dietary supplements containing antioxidants can accelerate tumour growth and metastasis. However, the risk is only when taken in excess amounts.

“We’ve found that antioxidants activate a mechanism that causes cancer tumours to form new blood vessels, which is surprising, since it was previously thought that antioxidants have a protective effect,” said study leader Martin Bergo, Professor at the Department of Biosciences and Nutrition at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.