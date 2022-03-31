Tips to keep your eyes safe at work

Adjust your screen position and brightness

The placement of your screen is more important than you realise. In fact, it has a significant impact on how your eyes feel after a long day at work. Adjust the screen position and brightness so that you can work on your system without straining or focusing too hard. If your eyes are too weak, however, you should see a doctor.



Try to work in natural light

Always try to work in natural light rather than using LED or tube lights. When sunlight enters your room through doors and windows, it relaxes your eyes. It also aids you in remaining active throughout the day.



Take regular breaks

One of the most important things to remember when working from home is to take regular breaks. This is one effective piece of advice that many people disregard because they are constantly focused on their work. However, it is recommended that you take your gaze away from the screen for at least 5 minutes every hour. It also improves your concentration and productivity. This is an all-around win-win situation! So remember to take breaks.

Practice Eye Exercises

Take some time every 24 hours to do some regular eye exercises. Your eyes, like any other muscle, require regular exercise to stay strong and healthy. The 20-20-20 rule is one such simple exercise that you can do while working from home. After every 20 minutes, look away from your screen for 20 seconds and focus on any object 20 feet away.