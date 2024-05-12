TN deploys Mobile Medical Teams to check spread of West Nile virus

The Tamil Nadu government’s health department has increased surveillance in several villages of Coimbatore District against the spread of the dreaded West Nile Virus and deployed 12 Mobile Medical Teams (MMT) to screen people in 12 blocks.

This is following many districts of Kerala reporting cases of the West Nile Virus, which is a mosquito-borne disease.

The disease spreads through the Culex mosquitoes and the symptoms are high fever, stiff neck, headache, disorientation, stupor, tremors, convulsions and muscle weakness.

In some cases, it even leads to coma, paralysis and death.

Dr R Ramanandan, Professor of Microbiology in a private medical college in Coimbatore told IANS, “West Nile Virus is a dangerous disease and proper medication has to be given to the patients at the earliest to prevent their condition from deteriorating. If the patient is not treated on time it can lead to paralysis and even death.”