TN steps up vigil on border as tomato fever spreads in Kerala

The Tamil Nadu health department has increased its vigil on all check posts bordering Kerala after it reported spread of tomato fever or flu among children.



Health, police, and revenue officials are deployed at Walayar check-post from Palakkad district, Kalliyakavali from Thiruvananthapuram and at Theni check posts to scan children below the age of five.



A senior official with the Tamil Nadu health department while speaking to IANS said: "The tomato flu or fever is a self-limiting one and there are no specific drugs for it and if someone is affected with this disease they should be kept in isolation as it spread fast from one person to the other."