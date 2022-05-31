Too soon to tell whether monkeypox could become next pandemic: WHO

It may be too early to say whether the recent monkeypox outbreak, which has spread to 24 nations with over 435 confirmed cases, could lead to a global pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.



The global health body, however, noted that there is a "window" of opportunity to curb rising cases, CNBC reported.



According to the WHO, there are "still many unknowns" related to the spike in cases in non-endemic countries outside of Africa.



It said the virus should not be mistaken for Covid-19 and that the risks to the general public remain low, the report said.