Track, trace & eliminate illegal tobacco trade, control unrecorded alcohol: WHO

Countries must take effective steps to track, trace, and eliminate illicit trade in tobacco products, and control unrecorded alcohol, said the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday, 24 June.

Regional Director Saima Wazed informed that the WHO South East Asia Region has the highest average tobacco use prevalence among adults.

“The Region accounts for 280 million smokeless tobacco users, nearly 77 per cent of the global total, and 11 million adolescent tobacco users, 30 per cent of the global total,” Saima said.

This is despite the report that tobacco use prevalence among men decreased to 43.7 per cent (from 68.9 per cent) and in women to 9.4 per cent (from 33.5 per cent) between 2000 to 2022 in the WHO SE Asia Region.

The lack of appropriate policies and tools, which are “either not in place, or not optimally implemented” is making the fight against illicit trade “a challenging and daunting task.”