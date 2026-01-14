Two nurses with Nipah virus critical in Kolkata hospital

Two nurses who tested positive for the Nipah virus have been admitted to Beliaghata Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kolkata and remain in an extremely critical condition, a senior official from the West Bengal health department said on Wednesday.

One of the nurses was brought to the hospital late on Tuesday night, while the other, a house staff member, was shifted early on Wednesday from Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. Both are currently in a coma and are being treated in the intensive critical care unit (ICCU), the official said.

Health authorities are also closely monitoring a resident medical officer (RMO) at Barasat hospital who had come into contact with the infected nurses and subsequently developed symptoms suggestive of Nipah infection. The RMO has been placed under isolation as a precautionary measure.