Ulcer at mouth's corner 1st sign of monkeypox virus infection

Ulcer at the corner of mouth has now been documented by scientists as the first sign of infection of the monkeypox virus.



Recent infection with the monkeypox virus can initially present with very few pronounced clinical symptoms and lack signs of infection, and only few skin vesicles may be visible.



German researchers have now presented the case of a 51-year-old HIV-positive patient, whose ulcer at the corner of his mouth occurred as the first sign of infection with the monkeypox virus.