UN chief denounces 'scandalously unequal' vaccine distribution

"It is also a recipe for more variants, more lockdowns and more sorrow and sacrifice in every country. Our world cannot afford a two-tier recovery from Covid-19. Despite the numerous other global crises, we must reach our goal of vaccinating 70 percent of people in all countries by the middle of this year," the secretary-general spelled out.



Guterres underscored that governments and pharmaceutical companies need to work together to multiply the number of countries able to produce tests, vaccines and treatments by sharing licenses and intellectual property and providing the necessary technological and financial support.



"At the same time, we need strong national vaccine-delivery systems at the ready -- including efforts to counter disinformation and get vaccines into arms. Science and solidarity have proven to be an unbeatable combination," added Guterres.



"We must re-dedicate ourselves to ending this pandemic for all people and all countries, and closing this sad chapter in humanity's history, once and for all," the UN chief stressed.