UP on alert over rising dengue cases

The increase in number of dengue cases, ahead of the monsoon season, has put health officials in Uttar Pradesh on alert.



The state's Director General, Health, Vedvrata Singh said that Uttar Pradesh has the required medical infrastructure to counter the outbreak of dengue but the key to prevention was in the hands of the people.



"There are 70 labs in the state with the facility of dengue testing at the moment and another 88 labs are being developed. Rapid Response (RR) teams have been formed at the block level who will take immediate action. Earlier such teams existed at the district level. At the same time, fever health desks have been established in every hospital," he said.