UP school students to wear full shirt, trousers to guard against dengue

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed school students across the state to wear full sleeve shirts and trousers in view of the rise in dengue and chikungunya cases.



The secondary education department has issued guidelines in this regard to all district inspectors of schools regarding the measures to be taken to protect students from communicable diseases.



Secondary education director Mahendra Dev has said it is necessary that students and parents are made aware through schools so that students can be saved from these diseases.



"Students should be directed to come to school in full shirt and trousers. Children should be compulsorily informed about communicable diseases and the problems arising out of them in daily prayer meeting," he added.



"Public awareness rallies should also be taken out in villages. Regular cleaning of open water tanks on the premises should be done. It should be ensured that there is no water-logging anywhere in the school premises and neighbourhood.