Up to 11% of Covid cases that needed hospitalisations had lung scarring: US study

The Post-Hospitalisation COVID-19 Research Study (PHOSP-COVID) is a consortium of leading researchers and clinicians from across the UK working together to understand and improve long-term health outcomes for patients who have been in hospital with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.



The primary outcome that the scientists sought to determine was the prevalence of residual lung abnormalities in Covid patients discharged from hospitals. Analyses were performed to determine participants' risk factors for residual lung abnormalities in those who did not receive a CT scan. These risks were used to estimate prevalence in the overall population hospitalized by the end of March 2021.



According to the authors, the study offered the largest assessment of the prevalence of residual lung abnormalities in hospitalized individuals to date and is consistent with findings from several smaller studies that demonstrate persistent radiological patterns and impaired gas transfer during the extended follow-up of patients with COVID-19.