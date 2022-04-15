US FDA authorises 1st Covid-19 diagnostic test using breath samples

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorisation for the country's first Covid-19 diagnostic test that detects chemical compounds in breath samples associated with a SARS-CoV-2 infection.



The test can be performed in environments where the patient specimen is both collected and analysed, such as doctor's offices, hospitals and mobile testing sites, using an instrument about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, according to the FDA on Thursday.