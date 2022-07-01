US FDA okays for Covid booster targeting Omicron BA.4 & BA.5 variants

"As we move into the fall and winter, it is critical that we have safe and effective vaccine boosters that can provide protection against circulating and emerging variants to prevent the most severe consequences of Covid-19," said Peter Marks, Director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in a statement on Thursday.



"We have advised manufacturers seeking to update their Covid-19 vaccines that they should develop modified vaccines that add an Omicron BA.4/5 spike protein component to the current vaccine composition to create a two component (bivalent) booster vaccine, so that the modified vaccines can potentially be used starting in early to mid-fall 2022," he added.



The FDA, however, has not advised manufacturers to change the vaccine for primary vaccination, since it provides a base of protection against serious outcomes of Covid-19 caused by circulating strains of SARS-CoV-2.