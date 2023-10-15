US health body recommends use of antibiotics to tackle sexually transmitted infections

In a first, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has in a draft recommendation proposed for a powerful antibiotic pill for prevention of bacterial sexually transmitted infections (STI).

The CDC proposal called on doctors to consider prescribing post-exposure prophylaxis with doxycycline (doxycycline PEP) to help prevent the spread of STI infections like chlamydia, gonorrhoea, and syphilis infections.

The proposed guidelines, which applies only to men who have sex with men and transgender women, represents a new approach to addressing STI prevention in populations at increased risk for these infections.

“The purpose of the proposed guidelines is to provide updated clinical guidance for healthcare providers to inform the use of doxycycline PEP for preventing bacterial STI infections,” the CDC said in its draft recommendations.

"It's going to take game-changing innovations for us to turn the STI epidemic around. And Doxy-PEP is the first major new prevention intervention we have for STIs in decades," Jonathan Mermin, head of the CDC's National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention, said in an interview.