US surgeons perform 2nd-ever pig heart transplant

US surgeons have performed a second historic transplant of a pig heart into a patient with end-stage cardiovascular disease to save his life.

Both historic surgeries were performed by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) faculty at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC).

A 58-year-old patient with terminal heart disease became the second patient in the world to receive a historic transplant of a genetically modified pig heart on 20 September.

According to doctors, he is recovering and communicating with his lovedones.

The first historic surgery, performed in January, 2022, was conducted on David Bennett by University of Maryland Medicine surgeons.

Lawrence Faucette, the new patient, had advanced heart disease. Due to his pre-existing peripheral vascular disease and complications with internal bleeding, UMMC and several other leading transplant hospitals deemed him ineligible for a traditional human heart transplant.

According to doctors, this transplant was the only option available for Faucette who was facing near-certain death from heart failure.