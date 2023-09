US woman loses all 4 limbs due to bacterial infection from fish

In a terrifying case, a US woman lost all her four limbs after suffering a bacterial infection from eating contaminated fish, according to media reports.

Laura Barajas, 40, from San Jose, California, got the infection after eating undercooked tilapia, the New York Post reported.

While surgery saved her life, her limbs had to be amputated.

"It's just been really heavy on all of us. It’s terrible. This could’ve happened to any of us," Barajas’ friend Anna Messina told KRON.

Messina said Barajas became sick days after eating the fish that she had purchased at a local market in San Jose and made for herself at home.

"She almost lost her life. She was on a respirator," Messina said.

"They put her into a medically induced coma. Her fingers were black, her feet were black her bottom lip was black. She had complete sepsis and her kidneys were failing."